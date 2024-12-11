Mandaue to commend NBI for seizure of depleted uranium

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines -The Mandaue City Council will commend the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for its successful operation that resulted in the confiscation of 60 kilograms of block metals containing depleted uranium in the city.

Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz on Wednesday, Dec. 11 said that a resolution will be filed by councilor Joel Seno, Andreo Ouano-Icalina, and Ceasar Cabahug to formally recognize the efforts of the NBI.

Soon-Ruiz said she was surprised upon hearing the report regarding the confiscation of radioactive materials, particularly depleted uranium, in Mandaue.

The presence of smuggled depleted uranium has alarmed the councilor, especially when it is not the type of material or mineral typically found in Mandaue City.

She added it was concerning how such dangerous materials brought in the city.

“Ngano’ng nakasulod man ni? Mao nay pangutana, asa gisource, kinsa nagdala ani? Mao na this is more of a national issue. Nalipay kaayo ko nga ang NBI ang hands on niini,” said Soon-Ruiz.

(How did it enter here? That’s the question. Where’s the source? Who brought it here? That’s why it’s more of a national issue. I am glad the NBI were able to intervene.)

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) recovered over 100 kilograms of radioactive materials, valued at approximately P680 million last Monday, Dec. 9.

The radioactive materials were confiscated in a series of operations – in Pasay City, Cagayan de Oro City and in Mandaue City, between October and November. Three individuals allegedly involved in the illegal trade were also arrested.

These radioactive substances pose significant risks to national security and public health.

Experts have raised alarms that depleted uranium could be utilized in the production of nuclear weapons as well as conventional armor-penetrating rounds.

Moreover, exposure to depleted uranium can cause severe health risks due to its inherent radioactivity and toxicity.

The operation was initiated following a request for assistance from the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI), which sought the NBI’s help in addressing the illegal trade of depleted uranium./mme

