Uranium, over 100 kilos, seized in Mandaue, Pasay, CDO

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities announced on Monday the confiscation of over 100 kilograms of radioactive materials in five separate operations conducted in Mandaue City, Pasay City, and Cagayan de Oro City from October to November.

Three individuals were also arrested in these operations to seize these radioactive materials, authorities also said.

According to Zulikha Marie Conales, a National Bureau of Investigation agent, the confiscated items ““were identified to contain uranium isotopes, particularly Uranium-235 and Uranium-238.”

READ MORE:

NBI arrests 3 individuals involved in depleted uranium trade

NBI-7 to verify Pogo-like activities in four areas in Cebu

The operations were conducted after representatives from the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) sought the help of NBI Director Jaime Santiago regarding the illegal trade of depleted uranium, which could cause adverse health effects due to its radioactivity and toxicity. This was according to an NBI press statement.

Depleted uranium sourced from Cebu

The NBI said the items were being sold to foreigners as “precious metals” by a group led by Roy Cabesas Vistal, who owned houses in Pasay and Cagayan de Oro and was allegedly sourcing the depleted uranium from Cebu.

On Oct. 18, NBI agents together with a PNRI technical team searched Vistal’s house in Pasay City, where they found 3 kg of black powder, rock and small metal materials, and other items positive for Uranium-235 and Uranium-238.

The residence was also contaminated with “an undeterminable quantity of depleted uranium powder,” the PNRI noted.

On the same day, the NBI held an entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Vistal’s partner, Mae Zagala, as well as his agent, Arnel Santiago, They also recovered an additional 23 kg of metal bars and black powder containing uranium.

Vistal was arrested on Oct. 28 at his residence in Cagayan de Oro City, after the NBI and PNRI conducted another search operation, this time with assistance from the military.

Authorities once again confiscated several radioactive materials, including a black pot that weighed around 3 to 5 kg. Various surfaces of the residence, as well as the family vehicle, were also found to be contaminated with uranium isotopes.

Mandaue operations

As further investigation revealed that Vistal allegedly sourced the depleted uranium from Cebu, the NBI conducted two more operations in Mandaue City from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9. This time, they were able to recover 60 kg of block metals positive for uranium.

The NBI said it has filed criminal charges against those who were arrested for violation of Republic Act No. 5207 or the Atomic Energy Regulatory and Liability Act of 1968. —with a report from Inquirer Research

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP