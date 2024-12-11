Warnings issued after Thai singer dies in neck-twisting massage

According to a Nation TV report, a singer identified as Phing Chyada described her symptoms since receiving the massage, which included neck twisting, in November as getting progressively worse.

Chyada underwent the massage to relieve her shoulder pain. However, she developed a pain in the back of her neck two days later, followed by a weakened right arm and 50% body paralysis many weeks later.

The case came to light Sunday when the Drama Addict Facebook page posted a message that Chyada had died. The page noted that the neck is considered a weak point as massaging it too hard could damage blood vessels to the brain or spinal cord.

“People should avoid receiving a massage on the neck or spine. Those who develop headache, vomiting, dizziness or weakness in arms and legs should see a doctor immediately,” the post warned.

Drama Addict also claimed that neck twisting is not done in Thai traditional massage, urging masseurs to stop providing this kind of massage to prevent injury.

Meanwhile, Thai neurologist Dr Thiravat Hemachudha said on Facebook that neck twisting or a massage on the cervical spine could trigger paralysis.

Some 177 neurologists in the US reported 55 patients aged 21 to 60 years developing paralysis due to cerebral infarction after receiving cervical spine adjustment, he said.

He added that one of his patients had developed paralysis in his right body and had been hospitalised for a month due to neck twisting three times a day.

Thiravat stressed that neck twisting could affect people’s vision and balance, saying that the severity of such symptoms depends on how hard or how often it is done.

Persons with obesity or high blood pressure could be at risk of developing paralysis due to stroke, he added.

