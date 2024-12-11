The unsung heroes behind Magis Eagles’ historic success in Cesafi

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles have long been the gold standard in the region’s high school basketball.

Their program’s efficiency, success, and impact have inspired admiration and inspiration and sometimes envy from schools across Cebu and beyond.

This legacy was further cemented recently when the Magis Eagles clinched their historic eighth Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball title.

In doing so, they surpassed the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers’ seven championships, becoming the winningest high school team in Cesafi history. The Magis Eagles achieved this milestone in dominant fashion, sweeping the best-of-three finals series against a formidable University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars squad—the very team that had beaten them in the season opener.

For head coach Rommel Rasmo, the program’s strength lies far beyond his coaching style or the players’ raw talent.

“Simply put, without the benefactors, this program that we have right now will not exist. They do not want anything in return. They just want what is best for the players and the school. The passion they have for their alma mater is unmatched, and this definitely trickles down to each and every member of the team,” said Rasmo.

The Magis Eagles take pride of being the blueprint for success, not just in Cebu but arguably nationwide. Their name carries weight wherever they play, often creating an instant buzz in any tournament.

The team’s players are equipped with top-notch gear, their coaching staff exudes professionalism, and their access to elite strength and conditioning coaches and therapists is envied by many.

But these advantages didn’t happen by chance. Behind their success lies a group of selfless benefactors whose contributions have been the lifeblood of the program.

UNSUNG HEROES

Rasmo credits Perry Lim for starting the tradition of support, which has been carried on by others like Jun Sy, who provided financial backing for the team’s recruitment efforts from 2012 to 2017.

Since then, Joe and Franco Soberano have stepped in, overseeing a golden era that includes multiple Cesafi titles, regional tournament championships, a coveted NBTC National Championship, and even a Palarong Pambansa gold medal.

Other key figures include Pat Manigsaca, Afsheen Ghasemi, and Mark Ynoc. Ynoc, in particular, has been instrumental in hosting the Cesafi pre-season tournaments every summer, giving the Magis Eagles a quality off-season training ground.

“From recruitment to training and even basic necessities, their support has been crucial,” Rasmo explained.

“It would have been nearly impossible to achieve eight titles without them.”

A Community Rooted in Generosity

The generosity of these benefactors reflects the tightly knit SHS-AdC community and its alumni’s passion for sports, especially basketball.

Rasmo connected this culture to the Jesuit values instilled by their patron saint, St. Ignatius of Loyola.

“Generosity is a core value of Jesuit education,” Rasmo said. “It is the Ateneo Heart Way.”

BRIGHT FUTURE

This culture of support continues to bear fruit. Recently, three Magis Eagles players committed to their sister team, the Ateneo Blue Eagles, joining other standouts like Jared Bahay, Michael Asoro, Sean Quitevis, and Michael Porter—all products of the Magis Eagles program.

With this kind of program and supporters, the Magis Eagles are poised to stretch their four-peat into an unprecedented repeat in the coming Cesafi seasons. With their community’s unwavering support, the Magis Eagles’ winning story is definitely far from over.

