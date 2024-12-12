Kanlaon volcano: DENR warns of intense sulfur dioxide emissions

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has issued a warning about intense sulfur dioxide emissions from Kanlaon Volcano in Negros, which have now reached Panay Island.

In a statement on Wednesday, DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said satellite imagery from the Korean Space Agency, analyzed by the Manila Observatory, confirmed significant sulfur dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere.

This poses concerns about air quality and potential environmental hazards.

“The sulfur dioxide from the eruption has traveled towards the Panay area,” Loyzaga said, noting that satellite data from as far as 36,000 kilometers above Earth highlighted the intensity of the emissions.

“The signal picked up means that the sulfur dioxide is quite intense.”

Loyzaga warned that prolonged exposure to airborne sulfur dioxide could lead to respiratory illnesses.

The gas, along with acidic ash from the eruption, can also contaminate water sources, making them unsafe for consumption and irrigation unless treated.

The DENR is closely monitoring these risks and conducting tests to assess water contamination.

The department is collaborating with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and local governments to provide real-time data on air and water quality, helping guide evacuation efforts and safeguard communities from the ongoing volcanic hazards. (PNA)

