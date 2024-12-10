After Mt. Kanlaon eruption, residents suffer skin irritation

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Some residents in Bago City, Negros Occidental, are now experiencing itchiness on their skin and throat following the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon.

Bago City is among the areas affected by the eruption due to the ashfall that covered the locality.

The ash has been described as wet and containing small stones.

Residents in the area have evacuated to designated centers following the incident on December 9.

Vincent Samonan II, a resident of Bago City, is appealing to the public for assistance, particularly for their daily needs.

“Sa mga nakikinig po, kami ay lubos na nanghihingi ng tulong. Sa mga nasalanta po sa pagsabog ng bulkan, nangangailangan po sana kami ng pagkain at tulugan,” Samonan said in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA.

He recounted that he was watching television when he felt the quake caused by the eruption.

“Akala ko kulog lang. Matapos ang ilang minuto, may mga nababagsak na sa aming bubong. Akala ko ulan lang,” he added.

Samonan described the panic that ensued after the eruption, noting that ash clung to his skin and felt hot, causing itchiness.

The city government promptly deployed vehicles to rescue residents and transport them to evacuation centers.

Classes suspended

Earlier, Canlaon City Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas issued executive orders suspending classes at all levels until further notice and halting government work, except for essential personnel.

The mayor also mandated the wearing of face masks, imposed a curfew, enacted a liquor ban, and implemented other safety measures.

Meanwhile, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Regional Director Teresito Bacolcol warned of a possible eruption of Mt. Kanlaon next week.

“Dunay possibility nga dunay volcanic eruption the following week,” Bacolcol said.

Mt. Kanlaon is currently under Alert Level 3, indicating magmatic unrest.

