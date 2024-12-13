cdn mobile

Bar Exam Results 2024: List of topnotchers, passers

CDN Digital December 13,2024 - 01:43 PM

The Supreme Court of the Philippines announced the 2024 Bar Exam Results on Friday, December 13, 2024.

The 2024 bar examinations were held on September 8, 11, and 15, 2024, and are headed by the Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez, Chairperson of the 2024 Bar Examinations Committee.

Initially, 12,246 registered takers were present, but on the first day of exams, only 10,502 showed up to take the bar exams. On the second day, the number dropped to 10,493.

READ MORE:

2024 Bar exams start: 10,483 aspiring lawyers show up for tests

The oathtaking is scheduled on January 24, 2025.

Full List Here: https://sc.judiciary.gov.ph/2024-List-of-Passers.pdf

TAGA CEBU ANG BAR TOPNOTCHER

Congratulations, New Lawyers!

Top 16-20 Bar Exam Passers

Top 11-15 Bar Exam Passers

Top 1-10 Bar Exam Passers

September 2024 Bar Exams Passing Rate

TAGS: bar exam, examinations, law
