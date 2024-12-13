Bar Exam Results 2024: List of topnotchers, passers
The Supreme Court of the Philippines announced the 2024 Bar Exam Results on Friday, December 13, 2024.
The 2024 bar examinations were held on September 8, 11, and 15, 2024, and are headed by the Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez, Chairperson of the 2024 Bar Examinations Committee.
Initially, 12,246 registered takers were present, but on the first day of exams, only 10,502 showed up to take the bar exams. On the second day, the number dropped to 10,493.
2024 Bar exams start: 10,483 aspiring lawyers show up for tests
The oathtaking is scheduled on January 24, 2025.
Full List Here: https://sc.judiciary.gov.ph/2024-List-of-Passers.pdf
