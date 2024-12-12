PAGCOR revokes licenses of Mandaue businesses eyed as Pogo hubs

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – At least seven businesses engaged in electronic gaming and costumer service operating in Mandaue City have had their licenses cancelled by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Lawyer August Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), on Thursday, Dec. 12, said PAGCOR sent a letter in October to Mayor Glenn Bercede informing him that they have officially cancelled gaming licenses of certain businesses in Mandaue.

Malate said that these businesses were already non-operational as validated by them during their inspection. But still, they sent notices to the establishments about the cancellation.

“So, what we will do, in our system is to fully cancel na ang ila’ng permits. Sa atoa mahulog na ta nga cleared na ta in terms of those that originally had PAGCOR Licenses,” said Malate.

Malate said that the cancellation by PAGCOR was in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to close down POGO operations in the country.

On November 8, Marcos issued Executive Order No. 74 imposing an immediate ban on offshore and internet gaming in the country.

Marcos justified the decision by emphasizing that the “State has the paramount duty to safeguard national security, maintain public order, uphold the rule of law, protect the safety of its citizens, and ensure the integrity of the social fabric of the nation.”

Malate said he cannot confirm if the businesses were linked to POGO because there were no operations when they inspected the areas.

But he said that the nature of the business were sportsbetting, e-casino, and costumer service among others.

Even before PAGCOR’s cancellation of licenses, Malate said that the national government had already identified these businesses.

According to Malate, these businesses had been inspected together with the Mandaue City Police Office. He said that it is likely that the owners had already been aware of the development.

Since then, the businesses have been closely monitored by authorities.

The BPLO Head said that most of these establishments started operating after the pandemic but had since ceased operations.

Malate said that POGO operations may shift to homes with high-speed internet connections. This raises concerns about the potential for illegal gambling activities to take place in residential areas.

Malate continues to urge residents to report any suspicious activities or individuals in their neighborhoods to help prevent these from occurring.

