High-speed internet request led to Pogo discovery in Moalboal

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Because of an unusual request for a high-speed internet for a small resort, authorities in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu discovered what could be a potential illegal Philippine Offshore Gambling Operation (Pogo).

On Wednesday, October 9, police in Moalboal raided a small resort in Brgy. Saavedra where they apprehended 38 undocumented Chinese nationals apparently engaged in Pogo activities.

Moalboal Mayor Inocentes Cabaron confirmed that the operation stemmed from a tip by a concerned citizen, alleging that tourists who had been staying in a resort named Happy Bear Villa in Brgy. Saavedra suddenly wanted to put up a high-speed internet there.

In a teleconference with reporters on Thursday, October 10, Cabaron said this prompted the local government and the police there to conduct further investigation.

“The police had informed us that a possible sign pointing to Pogo activities would be making sudden requests for high-speed internet,” Cabaron said in Cebuano.

He requested the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to conduct a fire inspection in the establishment, which eventually relayed to the Moalboal Police Station about their findings.

Citing information from the BFP, Cabaron said there were ‘dozens of Chinese nationals staying’ in the resort and they cannot understand any English.

“Since it was already beyond the BFP’s job to probe, they provided these information to the police. It was then the police who conducted further investigations and finally made the raid,” the mayor added.

According to Cabaron, the government and law enforcement in their municipality had been actively monitoring for possible Pogo hubs in their area following the raid in Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan last September.

As of this writing, they have not received any information alleging further possible Pogo activities in their town.

In the meantime, the municipal government of Moalboal has also instructed its barangay officials to continue monitor and immediately report of suspected Pogo hubs in their respective jurisdictions.

“We need to stay vigilant,” Cabaron added.

Moalboal is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /clorenciana

