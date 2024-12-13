Myanmar forces PHL to a 1-1 draw in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) began their AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 Group B campaign with high hopes.

However, their opening match at Rizal Memorial Stadium concluded in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against a resilient Myanmar squad on Thursday night.

Myanmar stunned the home crowd early when Maung Maung Lwin delivered a sensational 25-yard free kick in the 25th minute, giving his team the lead and forcing the Philippines to chase the game.

Despite dominating offensively with 23 attempts on goal—eight of which were on target—the PMNFT struggled to break through Myanmar’s compact and disciplined defense.

Key players such as Bjorn Martin Kristensen, Sandro Reyes, and Zico Bailey created several close chances but were repeatedly denied by the Burmese backline and goalkeeper.

The breakthrough came in the 72nd minute when Kristensen, one of the squad’s rising stars, was fouled while battling for a loose ball inside the box. Calm under pressure, he converted the resulting penalty to bring the score level at 1-1, much to the relief of the Filipino fans.

Both teams pushed for a decisive goal in the final minutes, but neither could find the back of the net, resulting in a draw.

While the result highlighted the Philippines’ attacking potential, it also exposed the need for greater composure and creativity in breaking down stubborn defenses.

The PMNFT roster featured notable Cebu players, including former Cesafi champion Leo Maquiling, Cebu FC goalkeeper Jun Badelic, and Cebu-born Fil-German standout Patrick Reichelt. Their presence added pride for local fans, who eagerly anticipate the team’s next challenge.

The Philippines will aim to bounce back when they face Laos in their second Group B match on December 15 in Vientiane.

