Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede faces possible suspension

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede is facing potential suspension amid allegations that he allowed dismissed Mayor Jonas Cortes to continue functioning as mayor during his suspension imposed by the Ombudsman.

Bercede said that he would not be surprised if a suspension were issued against him, claiming that opposition trolls have been hinting at this development on social media.

Some online posts in Mandaue City suggest that a suspension may be imminent.

“Dugay na ilang gipost sa social media, naghuwat lang ko. Dugay na na gifile nila unya katung two weeks ago, naa nay docket number sa Ombudsman, wala pa gyud mi kadawat sa complaint,” said Bercede.

Prior to Cortes’ suspension last August, Bercede noted that similar rumors from trolls had also circulated on social media.

He further accused the political opposition of orchestrating the move toward his potential suspension.

Should Bercede be suspended, Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, a political ally of Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, would assume the mayoral position.

Ouano-Dizon’s brother, Board Member Jonkie Ouano, is a rival candidate running for mayor against Cortes.

Bercede said that if there were a shift in leadership, it would likely result in the replacement of thousands of job order employees with personnel affiliated with the opposition.

Cortes was suspended by the Ombudsman for one year due to grave misconduct related to alleged illegal appointments at city hall.

Subsequently, he was dismissed for grave misconduct concerning the operation of a batching plant without the necessary permits.

Meanwhile, complaints of usurpation and grave misconduct have been filed against both Bercede and Cortes with the Ombudsman.

These complaints seek Bercede’s preventive suspension and Cortes’ dismissal from service, along with perpetual disqualification from holding any public office.

The cases were filed by Mandaue City residents Karina Labos of Brgy. Pagsabungan and Lea May Miñoza of Barangay Lower Tabok.

They alleged that despite acknowledging the suspension order received on August 21, 2024 — evidenced by a press conference held by City Administrator Jamaal Calipayan, statements from Cortes, and posts from the Mandaue City Public Information Office — Cortes committed a series of violations.

Among their claims was that Cortes continued to report to his office and even signed a “Certificate of Urgency” for the memorandum of agreement between Mandaue City and the real estate company Cebu Landmasters Inc. on August 22, just a day after his suspension.

Bercede was included in the complaint for allegedly allowing Cortes to act in such a capacity.

Atty. Miguel Lumapas, the Chief of Staff of Mayor Glenn Bercede, described the complaints as harassment.

“Naa gyuy nagpalikod. It stops us from doing our functions kay apil man si Mayor Glenn sa kaso. Kay ngano ni-allow daw siya ani, murag nganong niallow si Mayor Glenn nga i-invite si Mayor Jonas to speak at a public event? That is a prerogative of the organizer,” said Lumapas.

He expressed hope that the Ombudsman would take the relevant facts into consideration and issue a fair ruling on the matter.

For his part, City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan dismissed the allegations as petty. He pointed out that when the complaint was served, Cortes was in Manila, emphasizing that no implementation order accompanied the suspension.

“However, Mayor Jonas voluntarily stepped down to serve the suspension order, but he pointed it out to the Office of the Ombudsman and the Department of the Interior and Local Government that he did not receive any implementation order. But for purposes of facilitating the filing of his Motion for Reconsideration,” said Calipayan.

“Kana pa lang daan, how could there be a violation of a suspension order when he, in fact, manifested his own pagvolunteer nga moserve siya,” he added.

He also noted that when Bercede was still serving as vice mayor, he only received a text message from the DILG on August 24 — three days after the suspension order — instructing him to assume the role of mayor.

City Budget Officer Atty. Giovanni Tianero added that there should have been an attached implementation order or a DILG directive to implement the decision, but none was provided.

“Maipit pod si Vice Mayor kung dili siya motuman kay giingnan siya nga assume office. Lisod pod og duha ka mayor molingkod maong nistepped down si Mayor Jonas. Basin ikiha napod si Mayor Glenn,” said Tianero.

