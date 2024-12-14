Regie Suganob braces for tough Thai in Kumong Bol-anon 19 mainer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Top-ranked WBO light flyweight contender Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob is eyeing to cap off 2024 with a bang against a tough Thai in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 19.

Suganob will face Nanthanon Thongchai in the card’s main event on December 21 at the Holy Name University Barder Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 10-round non-title bout serves as an important activity fight for Suganob, who is positioning himself for a potential world title shot in 2025 against reigning WBO world light flyweight champion Shokichi Iwata.

Boxing: Regie Suganob spearheads ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 19’

His camp has officially submitted a letter of intent to challenge Iwata during last month’s WBO Convention in Puerto Rico.

Despite his world title aspirations, Suganob remains laser-focused on the task at hand. Standing across the ring will be the younger but dangerous Thongchai, who holds an impressive record of 13 wins, 11 by knockout, alongside two losses and two draws.

The 19-year-old Thai fighter has faced high-caliber opponents, including two bouts in Japan, and most recently battled Cebuano AJ Paciones in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, last August.

For Suganob, this isn’t unfamiliar territory. The 27-year-old slugger has squared off against knockout artists before, most notably during his eighth-round technical knockout (TKO) victory over Japanese fighter Kai Ishizawa last April 30 at the same venue.

That bout saw him successfully defend his WBO Global light flyweight title.

With a record of 15 wins, 1 loss, and 5 knockouts, Suganob is determined to continue his upward trajectory. His only defeat came in a world title attempt against South Africa’s Sivenathi Nontshinga for the IBF light flyweight strap last year.

WBA championship co-main event

Adding to the excitement is the co-main event featuring Cebuano Reymart Tagacanao, who will defend his WBA Asia super flyweight belt against former world champion Phai Pharob of Thailand.

The unbeaten Tagacanao (9-0, 7 KOs) hails from Carcar City, Cebu, and faces the seasoned Pharob (38-6, 29 KOs), a former WBA interim world champion.

Stacked undercard

The event will also showcase a bunch of exciting undercard fights. Althea Shine Pores will square off against Thailand’s Pimchanok Thepjanda, while Christian Balunan takes on the veteran Robert Paradero. Jake Amparo will battle Jayson Francisco, Sugarey Pores goes head-to-head with Justine Darap, Leonard Pores faces Jessie Bell Goltiano, and Freshler Utrera clashes with Noven King Espina.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP