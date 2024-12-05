Boxing: Regie Suganob spearheads ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 19’ 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable is set to headline the much-anticipated “Kumong Bol-Anon 19” on December 21 in Bohol.

The announcement was officially made by Edito Villamor, the veteran matchmaker for PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, signaling a crucial bout for Suganob, the current top contender in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight division.

READ MORE:

Boxing: Weljon Mindoro set for Dubai bout in IBA Champions Night

Suarez, Magsayo in top 3 of WBO super featherweight division

Israel Vázquez, 3 world boxing champion from Mexico, dies at 46

Suganob maintains No. 1 ranking

Suganob, who holds the WBO Global Light Flyweight title, has consistently maintained his No. 1 ranking in the division, cementing his position as one of the Philippines’ brightest prospects.

The 27-year-old aims to follow in the footsteps of the country’s current world champions, Melvin Jerusalem (WBC) and Pedro Taduran (IBF).

Although Suganob’s opponent for this event has yet to be announced, he is expected to face an acid test to gauge his readiness for a world title shot against reigning WBO light flyweight champion Sokichi Iwata of Japan.

Formal challenge to Iwata

Last month, during the 37th WBO Convention in Puerto Rico, Villamor formally submitted a challenge on Suganob’s behalf to the WBO’s top officials, requesting a title bout against Iwata.

Suganob boasts an impressive record of 15 wins (five by knockout) and just one loss.

His sole defeat came in 2023, in a world title challenge against Sivenathi Nontshinga in South Africa, where he fell short via unanimous decision. Since then, the pride of Dauis, Bohol, has bounced back emphatically.

He secured the WBO Global title by defeating Venezuela’s Ronald Chacon (32-3-1, 23 KOs) and successfully defended it with a sensational eighth-round TKO against Japan’s Kai Ishizawa (11-4, 10 KOs) this past April.

“Kumong Bol-Anon 19” follows the success of PMI’s previous event, “Kumong Bol-Anon 18,” held in Tagbilaran City, which saw prospect Shane Gentallan claim the PBF minimumweight title.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP