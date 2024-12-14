Rep. Ouano-Dizon denies hand in move to suspend Mayor Bercede

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon has denied allegations that it was her camp who is behind the move to suspend Mayor Glenn Bercede.

The suspension move has quickly spread online.

Ouano-Dizon expressed her familiarity with being targeted by political opponents whenever legal cases arise.

“Naanad naman mi ana. basta ma filan or madutlan sila ug kaso, kami pasanginlan,” said Ouano-Dizon in a text message sent to CDN Digital on Saturday morning, Dec. 14.

(We are used to it. Whenever cases are filed against them, they will blame us.)

However, she noted that when one of the cases of the opposition camp was ultimately dismissed and a Temporary Restraining Order is being issued, the opposition tends not to discuss about it.

Ouano-Dizon further asserted that those who believe they are innocent should have no reason to fear legal scrutiny.

“Kay it proves nga our Ombudsman and Courts are fair and will only decide based on the merits.

Kung wala silay sala, walay angay kahadlukan. Ug naa man gani, wala sila angay basolon kung dili ilang kaugalingon. Let us be man enough to accept accountability.” said Ouano-Dizon.

On Friday, December 13, 2024, during the “Storya Ta! A Move to Good Governance and Transparency” forum, Bercede commented on rumors of his possible suspension.

Last week, some online posts in Mandaue City suggest that a suspension may be imminent.

Bercede said hat he wouldn’t be surprised if the rumors turned out to be accurate, as opposition trolls are already hinting about it similar to what happened with former Mayor Jonas Cortes.

He blamed his political rival to be the one orchestrating the move toward his potential suspension.

If Bercede is suspended, Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, a political ally of Ouano-Dizon, would take over as Mandaue City mayor.

Ouano-Dizon’s brother, Board Member Jonkie Ouano, is also running for mayor against Cortes.

Bercede is a respondent in a case of grave misconduct and usurpation of authority filed in September by Karina Sinda Labos and Lea May Tumulak Miñoza against both Bercede and Cortes.

The complainants alleged that Bercede and Cortes failed to comply with the suspension order by the Ombudsman following improper appointment as Cortes continued to perform his mayoral duties even if the suspension order was received on August 21. Furthermore, Bercede is criticized for permitting Cortes to remain in office and for his failure to assume the role of acting mayor

These complaints seek Bercede’s preventive suspension and Cortes’ dismissal from service, along with perpetual disqualification from holding any public office

During Mayor Jonas Cortes’ one-year suspension, his camp also alleged that “politics” is the reason for it.

