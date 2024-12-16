‘Simbang Gabi’: Priests told to maximize them to share God’s World

MANILA – Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Cardinal Pablo David called on priests to make the most of the “Simbang Gabi” (Dawn Masses) to effectively share the Word of God with the faithful.

David emphasized the significance of delivering meaningful homilies for the traditional nine-day Masses, which had started early morning Monday.

READ MORE:

Mandaue City to mobilize 300 policemen for ‘Misa de Gallo’ safety

Fil-Ams’ Simbang Gabi tradition returns on Dec. 15

“This is the time when people really listen to the Church. They are captive audiences. They like to hear the Word of God,” David said in an interview on Saturday.

He reminded priests to focus their messages on the Scripture, rather than personal opinions.

“When priests speak, they shouldn’t share just their points of view or opinions but the real Word of God, which is what the people want to hear,” the Kalookan Bishop added.

Simbang Gabi is a nine-day series of evening/dawn Masses held annually, attended by Filipino Catholics leading to Christmas Day.

Anticipated evening Masses began on Sunday and will run until Dec. 23, while dawn Masses will start on Dec. 16 and end Dec. 24.

David also urged Filipinos to embrace inclusivity, fostering unity among people of diverse beliefs and backgrounds.

“Catholics should learn to be one with non-Catholics, fellow Christians, other religions and faith communities, and all fellow human beings,” he said during his homecoming and thanksgiving Mass at San Roque Cathedral in Caloocan City on Saturday.

He arrived from the Vatican on Friday night after attending the consistory, where he and 20 others were elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis on Dec. 7. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP