Mandaue City to mobilize 300 policemen for ‘Misa de Gallo’ safety

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Over 300 police personnel will be deployed for Misa de Gallo in Mandaue City starting Monday, Dec. 16.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, announced on Thursday, Dec. 12, that the police are fully prepared for the holiday celebrations.

Villaro said that a series of coordination meetings were conducted with the city government, stakeholders, and other national government agencies to ensure a safe and secure Ligtas Paskuhan 2024.

Nine parishes, including the National Shrine of St. Joseph, have been designated as venues for Misa de Gallo, or Simbang Gabi—the traditional Filipino dawn masses held from Dec. 16 to 24.

In addition to the churches, three barangay gymnasiums—Umapad, Looc, and Opao—will also serve as venues for the masses.

Villaro added that additional police officers will be deployed to these key areas, as well as other public convergence points such as malls and wharfs, to ensure public safety.

The curfew for minors, which runs from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., will remain in effect. Minors attending the masses during this time must be accompanied by their parents or guardians, she noted.

Residents are also reminded to secure their homes before leaving to attend the dawn masses.

Although no crimes related to Simbang Gabi were recorded last year, Villaro assured the public that anti-criminality campaigns will be intensified to maintain peace and order throughout the holiday season. /clorenciana

