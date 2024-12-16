Rainy weather for Cebu until Friday, says Pagasa-Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos have to brace for a rainy weather this week.

In a phone interview on Monday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan Chief Engr. Alfredo Quiblat Jr. said that Cebu is currently affected by the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The ITCZ is also affecting Eastern Visayas, said weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino in a separate phone interview.

For the next four days, or until Friday, Cebu is expected to have cloudy to mostly cloudy weather conditions with localized thunderstorms, still due to the ITCZ.

As for the low-pressure area (LPA) that was recently formed in Mindanao, Quiblat said that it has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.

New LPA

The LPA was last spotted 360 kilometers east-southeast of Tagum City, Davao del Norte, as of 8 a.m. on Monday, December 16.

“Maliit ang chance mahimong bagyo pero ang iyang track ani posibleng muabot sa Mindanao lakip na ang Cebu, mao nang sa Thursday, maka experience nata og mostly cloud ug occasional heavy rains during severe thunderstorms particularly in the afternoon and evening,” Quiblat said.

(There is a very slim chance that this will develop into a typhoon, but with its current track, this could reach Mindanao and even Cebu that is why on Thursday, we will experience mostly cloudy with occasional heavy rains during severe thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon or evening.)

Eclarino said that the public should be alerted during downpour as it could cause flash floods and landslides.

From today until Tuesday, Cebu’s temperature will range from 26 to 32 degrees celsius, and from Wednesday until Friday it will be from 25 to 30 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, sea conditions will remain slight to moderate with light to moderate wind conditions.

