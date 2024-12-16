Jimenez, Sumabong set for WBO youth title clash in Naga City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as John Kevien Jimenez of Cebu City and Joseph Sumabong of Tagbilaran City, Bohol square off for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth Minimumweight Championship.

The bout will happen on Tuesday, December 17, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in Naga City, Cebu.

Both young contenders, representing the Chao Sy Boxing Stable and Black Snake Boxing Gym, respectively, faced a brief hurdle during the official weigh-in held at the Naga City Hall on Monday, December 16.

Initially, neither boxer reached the 105-pound minimumweight limit. Sumabong weighed in at 105.3 pounds, while Jimenez tipped the scales at 106.4 pounds.

However, both eventually made the required weight, thanks to the two-hour grace period to cut weight.

In his final attempt, Sumabong came in at 104.6 pounds, while Jimenez followed suit at 104.9 pounds, officially clearing the weight requirements and setting the stage for their 10-round battle.

EXCITING MATCHUP

Cebuano boxing patron Lorenzo “Chao” Sy expressed his excitement about the matchup and can’t even predict who will emerge victorious tomorrow night.

“This is going to be an exciting fight because both boxers are equally strong. It’s a toss-up—no one can guarantee a win for either fighter. This will be a fight to the last round. Whoever endures will triumph. The winner of this bout will break into the top 14 of the WBO minimumweight world rankings,” said Sy during the weigh-in.

Jimenez, 20, enters the ring with an 8-1 record, including three knockouts. His opponent, Sumabong, holds a similar record of 6-1, also with three knockouts. Adding to the excitement, both fighters share the experience of competing in Japan, where they suffered setbacks against tough opponents.

Jimenez fell to Takeshi Ishii in Tokyo last September while vying for the OPBF Minimumweight Title, and Sumabong endured a loss in Osaka last June during a bid for the WBO Asia Pacific Minimumweight Title.

Both defeats came via unanimous decision, a proof that they’re tough opponents to beat against seasoned international foes.

CO-MAIN EVENT

In the co-main event, Jemuel Aranaz, Jimenez’s stablemate, will lock horns with veteran Clyde Azarcon for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) interim flyweight title in an eight-round clash.

The undercard features several exciting matchups, including Junibert Bantay versus Joyjoy Formentera, Jefre Jimenez against Jariel Quisto, and Joferson Trazo facing Zandy Paderan.

This action-packed event is a collaboration between Chao Sy Boxing Promotions and the local government unit (LGU) of Naga City.

