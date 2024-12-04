Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Ilocos Norte

By: Leilanie Adriano - Philippine News Agency | December 04,2024 - 09:24 AM

LAOAG CITY – A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook northern Luzon at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Located four kilometers northwest of Bangui, Ilocos Norte, the earthquake was tectonic in origin with a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Intensity VI (very strong) was recorded in Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Residents are advised to take precautionary measures as aftershocks are expected.

Here are reported intensities of the earthquake:

Intensity V – City of Laoag, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Burgos, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Adams, Sarrat and San Nicolas, ILOCOS NORTE

Intensity IV- City of Batac, Currimao and Pinili, ILOCOS NORTE; Sinait, City of Vigan, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Bantay, Santa Lucia, Santa, Narvacan, San Esteban, Cabugao,

San Juan, Caoayan, Magsingal, San Ildefonso, Santa Cruz, Santo Domingo, Santiago, City of Candon, and Santa Maria, ILOCOS SUR; Lacub, Tayum, San Juan, La Paz, San Isidro, Pidigan,

Bangued, Tubo, and Bucay, ABRA; CITY OF BAGUIO; Atok, and Buguias, BENGUET; Besao,

and Bontoc, MOUNTAIN PROVINCE

Intensity III – La Trinidad, BENGUET

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V – City of Laoag and Pasuquin, ILOCOS NORTE

Intensity IV – City of Batac and San Nicolas, ILOCOS NORTE; Sinait and City of Vigan, ILOCOS SUR; Gonzaga, CAGAYAN

Intensity III – Bontoc, MOUNTAIN PROVINCE

Intensity II – Peñablanca, Cagayan; Bangued, ABRA

