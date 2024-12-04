Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Ilocos Norte
LAOAG CITY – A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook northern Luzon at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2024.
Located four kilometers northwest of Bangui, Ilocos Norte, the earthquake was tectonic in origin with a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
Intensity VI (very strong) was recorded in Sinait, Ilocos Sur.
Residents are advised to take precautionary measures as aftershocks are expected.
Here are reported intensities of the earthquake:
Intensity V – City of Laoag, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Burgos, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Adams, Sarrat and San Nicolas, ILOCOS NORTE
Intensity IV- City of Batac, Currimao and Pinili, ILOCOS NORTE; Sinait, City of Vigan, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Bantay, Santa Lucia, Santa, Narvacan, San Esteban, Cabugao,
San Juan, Caoayan, Magsingal, San Ildefonso, Santa Cruz, Santo Domingo, Santiago, City of Candon, and Santa Maria, ILOCOS SUR; Lacub, Tayum, San Juan, La Paz, San Isidro, Pidigan,
Bangued, Tubo, and Bucay, ABRA; CITY OF BAGUIO; Atok, and Buguias, BENGUET; Besao,
and Bontoc, MOUNTAIN PROVINCE
Intensity III – La Trinidad, BENGUET
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V – City of Laoag and Pasuquin, ILOCOS NORTE
Intensity IV – City of Batac and San Nicolas, ILOCOS NORTE; Sinait and City of Vigan, ILOCOS SUR; Gonzaga, CAGAYAN
Intensity III – Bontoc, MOUNTAIN PROVINCE
Intensity II – Peñablanca, Cagayan; Bangued, ABRA
