Cebu City: Drunk man hacks colleague with bolo, gets stabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 45-year-old man, who let the liquor he was drinking get into his head, landed in the hospital with a stab wound in the body.

What’s worse is he would be sent to jail once he would be strong enough to be discharged from the hospital.

This is the fate of Nicolas Ancajas, a stay-in welder of a construction company, who in his drunken state, allegedly suddenly attacked a colleague with a bolo at past 2 a.m. today, near the construction firm’s bunkhouse in Sitio White Road, Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City.

According to a report from authorities, that Ancajas together with a few colleagues were having a drinking spree near their bunkhouse that lasted until the early morning of September 30.

But at 2 a.m., the victim, Rolly Dello, 38, who was sleeping inside the bunkhouse woke up to go to the comfort room near the bunkhouse to pee.

But when the suspect Ancajas saw this, he stood up, got a bolo, and followed Dello.

As the victim was about to enter the comfort room, Ancajas then approached and hacked the victim.

Dello managed to parry the bolo, but he still got hit partially in the head, causing a slight wound there.

And as they fought, the Dello managed to get hold of a knife and stab the suspect Ancajas in the left side of the body.

As colleagues intervened, Ancajas then fled or stayed away from Dello.

The knife was still stuck at the side of the Ancajas’s body when barangay tanods arrived to arrest him.

Both the victim Dello and suspect Ancajas were brought to the hospital for treatment.

Dello was later released from the hospital as he only had a slight wound on his head, while Ancajas was admitted in the hospital as his with stab wound was more serious than Dello.

Ancajas, however, was placed under hospital arrest.

He would go straight to jail after he would be strong enough to leave the hospital.

