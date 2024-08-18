FACES OF CEBU: Oliver Moeller, the heartthrob lawyer of Cebu

Cebu has become a breeding ground for rising stars.

The noontime show It’s Showtime has long been a platform for discovering talents across the Philippines. Among its recent discoveries is a man who, while already well-accomplished in his field, is now stepping into the world of show business—Atty. Julius Oliver Moeller, also known as the heartthrob lawyer of Cebu.

Who is Oliver Moeller?

Born on August 16, 1991, in Lapu-Lapu City, Oliver grew up in a multicultural household. His mother, Joy Möller, is a Filipina businesswoman, and his father, Heino Möller, is a retired German professor of Marine Biology.

“I was fortunate enough to be raised in a multicultural upbringing with a blend of European and Asian values. I believe my upbringing makes me able to see the good (and bad) in different aspects of life having been exposed to different countries at such a young age,” Oliver said in an exclusive interview on August 15.

Moeller attended the University of San Carlos, where he pursued a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Political Science and Government. This academic journey ignited his passion for law, which led him to pursue a Bachelor of Law at the same university. He passed the bar exam in 2017.

However, Moeller’s thirst for knowledge did not stop there. He went on to earn a master’s degree in Public International Law from The University of Queensland in Australia, where he also gained valuable work experience.

Returning to Cebu, Moeller joined MN Law Firm, where he practices corporate and labor law.

According to Moeller, his work is not just about winning cases but also about upholding the principles that have guided him throughout his life.

“My experience in law has made me realize that we have the responsibility to educate ourselves on the responsible use of information,” he shared.

Balancing his legal career with personal passions, Moeller is also a fitness enthusiast, an interest that has seen him participate in competitive CrossFit events.

This discipline, coupled with his legal expertise, he said, has equipped him with the ability to manage time effectively—a skill crucial for someone now navigating two very different worlds.

Unexpected twist

Oliver’s foray into show business began as an unexpected twist in his life story.

It all started when he was invited to join the “EXpecially For You” segment of It’s Showtime, a popular noontime show that pairs up guests for a fun-filled, on-air date, in April this year.

For Moeller, this was more of a curiosity-driven decision than a calculated career move.

“It was more of a bucket list thing for me,” he said.

“When I was called up to join the show, I’d honestly never heard of the show. I was just curious what it was going to be like. Since I’m the type of person to try anything at least once, I agreed to be on the show,” he added.

Little did he know that this simple act of curiosity would lead him to a much larger platform. On the day of the show, Moeller found himself paired with none other than Miss Universe Philippines 2023, Michelle Dee.

“It was awesome being paired with someone like Michelle,” he recalled.

“When you meet her in person, you immediately understand why she was chosen as Miss Universe Philippines,” he added.

Learning the ropes

This chance encounter not only provided a memorable experience but also opened doors to opportunities Oliver had never previously considered.

His charm, professionalism, and natural presence on screen caught the attention of industry insiders, leading to his recent signing with Cornerstone Entertainment, a leading talent management agency.

In a showbiz report on June 7, the 32-year-old lawyer admits that he’s still learning the ropes of showbiz.

“I’m still definitely a newbie in this industry. I’m happy that I have my team, my friends, and my family. So, slowly adjusting, getting busier and busier,” he said.

Now, Moeller finds himself juggling his legal duties in Cebu with his budding entertainment career in Manila.

“I’m still figuring it out,” Moeller said.

He said that the support from his firm and the flexibility of remote work has made this transition smoother. Despite the different demands of law and entertainment, Oliver finds common ground in dealing with people.

“Polishing your skills in dealing with different types of people seems to be an asset in both industries,” he added.

‘Keep doing what you love’

As for the future, Moeller is focused on content creation, particularly in the areas of fitness and law.

“I feel like I have a lot of ideas in the space of fitness and law that I’d love to share with my audience,” he shared. His passion for these fields is evident, and he plans to leverage his growing platform to inspire others.

For young Cebuanos who may be inspired by his journey, Moeller’s advice is simple:

“Keep doing what you love. At the end of the day, the only opinion that matters is yours. Be confident in your current abilities. If they aren’t enough, be confident in your ability to learn.”

