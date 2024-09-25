Sibonga, Cebu: 2 men face raps for alleged rape of girl, 15.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Sibonga town, southern Cebu have already filed charges against two men for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl whom they brought to an abandoned house last Sunday, September 22.

One of the suspects, the boyfriend of the minor victim, engaged in a sexual act with her while the friend stood watch outside.

The suspects were identified as Reygie Jungoy, 22, and Mario Padillo, 23.

Police Major Ian Macatangay, the chief public information officer of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), relayed that the victim reported to the Sibonga Police Station with her grandmother hours after the alleged incident.

According to the victim, Padillo sent her a message at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday instructing her to go to an abandoned house near their house.

When she refused, the suspect reportedly pursued his plan by assuring the victim that her boyfriend would also be there. The girl then went to the house and waited until both men arrived.

Macatangay said that the victim told police that she went with Jungoy inside one of the bedrooms in the house, where they then engaged in a sexual act.

Padillo, on the other hand, waited at the living room.

Unexpectedly, the girl’s grandmother suddenly arrived at the house and began shouting her granddaughter’s name.

Macatangay said that the grandmother barged in the bedroom and saw the girl putting her shorts and underwear back on. Meanwhile, the two men immediately ran away.

After receiving the report, police nabbed Jungoy and Padillo at around 11:30 p.m. at the place of the incident. They are now detained at the custodial facility of the Sibonga Police Station.

Charges of statutory rape or in violation of the Republic Act No. 8353 have already been filed against both suspects, stated Macatangay.

He also explained that regardless of whether consent was given or not, both men would still be facing criminal charges because the victim is a minor.

Sibonga is a third class municipality of the Province of Cebu which is located some 50.6 kilometers south of Cebu City.

