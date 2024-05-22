‘Lewd act’ at mall in Cebu City: Public’s help to catch culprit sought

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police are asking for the assistance of the public in identifying the man, who was captured on video touching himself inappropriately while looking at a female victim at a food court. This happened inside a shopping mall along the Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Police Major Philip John Libres, chief of Carbon Police Station, said that they were seeking the public’s help to find out the identity of the man who committed the inappropriate act in public.

A video of the incident that happened on Tuesday afternoon was posted on social media by the victim’s father.

In the video, the suspect, wearing a black shirt and black shorts, can be seen sitting at a table next to a college student and her father.

The man can also be seen touching his private part under the table while sneaking glances at the girl. When the victim stood up, the man also got up from his seat.

Since the video was uploaded, it went viral and captured the attention of many residents, including local law enforcers.

Libres told reporters on Wednesday, May 22, that the incident had been brought to their attention and that they were taking the necessary steps to respond.

He said that the victim would be formally reporting the incident to the police station on Wednesday afternoon and submit her affidavit of complaint.

Furthermore, the investigator, who is assigned on the case, will be checking other possible pieces of evidence and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the establishment to determine the suspect’s identity.

“Atoa sang imbestigador, moadto unya sa maong establisamento para pagkuha og dugang ebidensya, labi na ang CCTV. Naa man nay CCTV diha. Para ma-identify sad nato to ang suspect, katong nagbuhat sa malaw-ay nga bulohaton. Then ato sad siyang ma-profiling,” stated Libres.

(Our investigator will first go to the establishment to get more evidence, especially the CCTV footage. There is a CCTV there. This is so that the culprit will be identified, the person who did this lewd act. Then we can also do a profiling on him.)

Once the suspect is arrested, Libres said that he might be facing charges of unjust vexation and in violation of the Republic Act No. 1131 or the Safe Spaces Act.

The act covers all forms of gender-based sexual harassment (GBSH) committed in public spaces.

Libres further urged the man in the viral video to voluntarily submit himself to the police and face the consequences of his own actions.

Nevertheless, authorities are continuously trying to identify the suspect in the video and apprehend him.

“Basin masultian, basin pwede moadto sa station to face the consequences of his actions. Pero bisan pa og dili sad siya mo-surrender diri sa station, ato sad buhaton kutob sa atong mahimo nga ang balaod moabot gyud sa iyahang lataran, sa iyang panimalay. Nga iya gyud ning pagkabayaran gyud ang iyahang gibuhat,” said Libres.

(Perhaps, someone could advise him, perhaps, he can go to the station to face the consequences of his actions. But even if he would not surrender to the police station, we will do all that we can do that the law will reach his doorstep, his home. That he will pay for what he did.)

