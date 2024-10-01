Santisima brothers to fight in Glan, Sarangani Province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Santisima brothers, David and Gabriel, will step into the ring on Thursday, October 3, as they fight in the undercard of Sanman Boxing’s fight card in Glan, Sarangani Province.

David will make his debut in an eight-round bout against Ponciano Remandiman, while Gabriel will square off against Ernesto Camiguing in a four-round clash.

The 22-year-old David has already begun to carve out a name for himself in the boxing world.

He is the younger brother of veteran and former world title challenger Jeo and Alex . With a perfect record of five wins—four by knockout—David is seen as one of the promising prospects of the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team.

However, he faces a veteran foe in Remandiman, who boasts of an experienced resume of 11 wins, seven losses, one draw, and five knockouts.

Advantage

While Remandiman has the advantage in experience, David enters this bout with momentum on his side, having scored knockout victories in his last three outings against Sandy Volante, Reynaldo Condes, and Ryan Rey Ponteras.

Remandiman, contrastingly, has struggled recently, losing three of his last four bouts.

His latest fight ended in a close split decision victory, as he edged out Jeffrey Aguilar in Toledo City, Cebu last April, but his earlier losses included a defeat in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, against local favorite Van Thao Tran.

Gabriel, on the other hand, remains unbeaten, sporting a record of six wins—five by knockout—and one draw.

His last performance was particularly noteworthy; he delivered a spectacular second-round knockout of Jelo Bacalso in the undercard of stablemate Melvin Jerusalem’s world title defense on September 22 in Manila.

Gabriel’s upcoming opponent, Ernesto Camiguing, has faced a challenging stretch, losing five consecutive fights since 2022.

His most recent bout ended in a knockout defeat to Kit Ceron Garces in June 2023 in Talisay City, Cebu. Camiguing currently holds a record of 3-5-1, with one knockout.

In addition to the Santisima brothers’ bouts, the main event will feature Romer Pinili and Reymond Impic who are vying for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) lightweight title.

