Lady Panthers, Lady Warriors beat foes, forge finals rematch

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers and the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors are set to forge another chapter of their fierce volleyball rivalry after securing dominant victories in the semifinals of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Women’s Volleyball Tournament at the USC Downtown Campus gymnasium on Saturday, December 21.

The defending champions, USPF, battled past the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars in a thrilling four-set encounter, while the Lady Warriors swiftly dispatched the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Lady Wildcats in three straight sets at their home court.

With these results, USPF and USJ-R will face off in a rematch of last season’s CESAFI women’s volleyball finals, where USPF emerged victorious, ending a 15-year title drought. This highly anticipated clash will take place at the same venue, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown.

SEMIFINAL SHOWDOWN

In their semifinal showdown, the Lady Panthers of head coach Yolly Rizarri withstood a determined challenge from the Lady Jaguars, winning 28-26, 22-25, 25-17, and 25-22 in a thrilling four-set battle. USJ-R took control of the match early, leading 19-16 in the opening set, but USPF mounted a resilient comeback to level the score at 24-all before clinching a 28-26 win.

The Lady Jaguars fought back in the second set, overcoming a five-point deficit (11-16) to claim a 25-22 victory, leveling the match at 1-1.

However, USPF’s relentless pressure in the third and fourth sets saw them close out the game, with the Lady Panthers securing a decisive win and denying USJ-R head coach Roldan Potot’s bid for collegiate supremacy.

On the other hand, the USC Lady Warriors, under the guidance of head coach Grace Antigua, cruised to a dominant 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 victory over CIT-U. With a fully healthy roster, the Lady Warriors showcased their formidable prowess, overpowering the Lady Wildcats in a one-sided affair.

In the men’s semifinals, the defending champions, the USJ-R Jaguars, are facing off against CIT-U, while the USC Warriors take on the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the other semifinal matchup. These games are ongoing as of this writing.

