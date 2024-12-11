What’s it like celebrating Christmas abroad?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Known for celebrating the world’s longest Christmas season, the Philippines boasts of its uniquely festive holiday traditions.

As early as September, Christmas tunes fill the air, decorations light up every corner, and the joyful spirit of the season begins to bloom in the Philippines.

But have you ever wondered what Christmas is like for Filipinos living far from home?

CDN Digital spoke with three Cebuanos who are now living abroad to find out how they spend their holidays and which traditions from the Philippines they hold onto in their new homes.

‘Just another day’

Dianne Cortes, a medical scientist in Illinois, celebrating abroad is a lot different. It’s been three years since she last spent Christmas in the Philippines.

“The excitement for this bright holiday is slowly fading away each year. It’s now becoming just another day since our only coping mechanism here is to work through the holidays,” she shared.

She once dreamed of experiencing a white Christmas, but the reality of living abroad hit her differently and that excitement slowly changed to feeling lonely.

Living abroad for Cortes is a privilege as she is able to work in a better place and provide for her family in Cebu, but it comes with its shares of ups and downs.

“It was always my dream to experience a white Christmas here in the states but I never thought that making that dream come true would make me feel otherwise. Even if we have all the means to celebrate it beautifully here, nothing beats the warmth and joy that only our family can give. We may not have everything before in the Philippines but being together is more than enough for us.”

Although she misses the Noche Buena tradition, she finds comfort in celebrating it with Filipino friends, who help recreate the festive atmosphere of her childhood.

Her Christmas wish? To be back in Lapu-Lapu City to celebrate with her entire family.

‘Cold and lonely’

Joann Maramara, a nurse in the United States and a mom of two, Johann and Lian, faced significant challenges moving to another country with her children. Despite the hardships, she remains committed to giving them a better life.

Maramara is determined to give a better life for her children and live in the land of the free even if it meant missing out on the festivities back home.

“This will be our third Christmas abroad and we’ve been away from home for 2.5 years. Spending Christmas abroad is cold and lonely. The photos may look fun ‘cause of the scenery but if you have nobody to celebrate it with, it will just be another ordinary day. Nothing beats the Christmas spirit back home. “Walang tatalo sa pasko sa pinas” indeed,” she said.

Determined to keep the spirit alive, Maramara makes an effort for her children to experience Filipino traditions. Noche Buena and Manito-Manita (gift exchange) remain at the heart of their celebrations.

This year is extra special for her, as her parents will join them for their first white Christmas in the United States—an answered prayer she holds dear.

As an optimist

In Canada, Hanz Velano shares the season’s joy with his wife, Patricia, and their one-year-old daughter, Amari. Balancing school, work, and parenting, they’ve made significant adjustments but cherish their fresh start.

Being new to the whole family set-up, his family had to make many adjustments especially when it comes to juggling school, work and taking care of their little angel.

“As an optimist, looking on the brighter sides of everything that’s happening, I’m happy that we started off fresh and have no distractions. We got to focus on our own growth as a family, as parents and as individuals more. We got to fairly spend time individually with our daughter and also as a family,” he said.

But regardless, the time they get to spend with each other and start as a family again is something he treasures the most.

“We might not be able to travel and enjoy wandering across the globe just yet, like we used to, but we will get back on that track soon. All of us have to start somewhere right? Getting outside the comfort zone is yet very comforting. You can’t plant a pine tree in a pot because it won’t grow as much,” he added.

While their first white Christmas was simple—no decorations, just the three of them enjoying holiday tunes—this year, they’ll celebrate with extended family.

Velano admits he misses Filipino traditions like caroling and Simbang Gabi but looks forward to sharing them with Amari as she grows.

For these three Cebuanos, living abroad has reshaped how they celebrate Christmas, but the essence of the season remains the same: family, love, and tradition.

Christmas may be different abroad but there’s still hope that one day, all of us get to enjoy the warmth of Christmas at home.

After all, as they say, “May tatalo pa ba sa Pasko ng Pinas?” (Can anything beat Christmas in the Philippines?)