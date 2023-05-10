BE Resort Mactan’s The Deck is Where You Want to BE

The Deck in BE Resort Mactan is back! The new The Deck is saucier, sexier, and sassier than ever and reopens just in time for summer just as a global health concern is declared over.

Ship ahoy! Come aboard The Deck at BE Resorts Mactan in Punta Engano. It is open every day, from 5:00 p.m to midnight.

BE Resort Mactan, the premiere boutique resort in Punta Engano Mactan Island, offers the perfect place to dispel the sweltering heat of warm summer evenings. The Deck is an ideal venue to wind down after a long day and cap off a productive week.

Abandon all your worries and set sail at The Deck. Take in the soothing fresh air and marvel at the infinite view of both sky and sea. Undertake a culinary adventure and explore The Deck’s curated and themed dishes. Explore a treasure trove of intoxicating drinks and lose all your inhibitions as you dance to the beats of house music. Finally, loosen up and connect with someone, as the days of strict social distancing are behind us.

The freshly revamped The Deck is 2,500 square feet of understated elegance. The nautical-themed al fresco dining outlet is adjacent to BE Resort Mactan’s pools and is in front of its fine white-sand beach. The ambiance is of discreet luxury, simultaneously metropolitan and laid-back, punctuated by the soft beats of tropical house music. Only BE Resorts Mactan currently offers this on the island of Mactan.

Apart from the nautical novelty of the aesthetic, The Deck also offers a veritable treat for the tastebuds with its exciting menu of on-theme dishes and drinks. Your evening’s gustatory adventures will take you worldwide with their boodle bundles and set menus named after world-famous explorations, like Marco’s Marvels, Columbus’s Voyage, Magellan’s Crossing, and Lapu-Lapu’s Pride, all served on quaint miniature boats to add to the quirkiness.

And what sea-faring adventure would be complete without sailors drunk on glory and libations? A sampler of unique and classic alcoholic concoctions await the stout of heart, like the She Chill Cruise, Skipper’s Stash, The Captain’s Grog, The High Seas, and Davy Jone’s Locker.

There are all kinds of high-seas hijinks at Cebu’s newest and most exciting nightlife destination.

But come Saturday, the space is transformed into a chic nightclub-by-the-sea, with a live DJ on Deck (pun, totally intended). Catch DJ Nishhh all Saturdays of May from 7PM to 10PM only at BE Resort Mactan’s The Deck! For more information, visit the Facebook pages of The Deck or BE Resort Mactan.

