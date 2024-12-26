Minglanilla accident: Minibus driver, victims settle amicably

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The driver of the minibus that crashed into a house in a Minglanilla accident last Monday, December 23, and the victims who sustained injuries have reached an amicable settlement.

Motorists had to endure heavy traffic early on Monday morning due to the Minglanilla accident where a minibus crashed into a house by the side of the road in Brgy. Tunghaan.

The accident, which happened at around 6:00 a.m., injured a total of five people, including a 5-year-old boy.

Some witnesses reported seeing the mini-bus racing with another mini-bus before it lost control, encroached the opposite lane, and then crashing into a large house by the highway.

The vehicle was coming from Sibonga town and was heading to Cebu City at the time of the incident.

Fortunately, the victims’ injuries were not serious.

Authorities promptly took into custody the driver of the minibus identified as 58-year-old Eleodoro Codera, a resident of Sibonga town.

He was brought to the custodial facility of the Minglanilla Police Station after the road accident.

However, he was released on the same day after the victims of the Minglanilla accident agreed to an amicable settlement.



According to police, the bus company has promised to pay for the damages caused by the Minglanilla accident. Codera was reportedly sent home on Monday afternoon.

Following the Minglanilla accident, drivers were reminded by local authorities to drive with caution and to follow the traffic rules to ensure the safety of both passengers and bystanders.

With more individuals expected to commute to their hometowns in the province for the holidays, motorists have been told to obey the speed limit and to be responsible in order to avoid more serious accidents while out on the road.

Minglanilla is a first-class municipality of Cebu Province, which is located approximately 15 kilometers south of Cebu City.

