LIST: Candidates for Cebu Province 2025 local elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Twenty-three positions in Cebu Province are up for grabs in next year’s Midterm Elections.

Below is the list of aspirants – from governor to members of the Provincial Board (PB) – who have successfully lodged their certificates of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 National and Local Elections.

Governor

Gwendolyn Garcia – One Cebu

Pamela Baricuatro – PDP-Laban

Gingco Valeriano – Independent

Vice-Governor

Joselito Ruiz – Independent

Glenn Anthony Soco – One Cebu

Congress

1st District

Rhea Mae Gullas – LAKAS-CMD (unopposed)

2nd District

Edsel Galeos – LAKAS-CMD

– LAKAS-CMD Hilario Davide III – Independent

3rd District

Karen Hope Garcia (substitute) – One Cebu (unopposed)

4th District

Salvador Cariaga – Independent

Sun Shimura – Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP)

Janice Salimbangon – National Unity Party (NUP)

5th District

Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco – One Cebu

Frasco – One Cebu Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano – Independent

6th District

Daphne Lagon – LAKAS-CMD (unopposed)

7th District

Joselito Navarro – Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP)

Patricia Calderon – Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) / One Cebu

Maria Fema Duterte – PDP-Laban

Sangguniang Panglalawigan

1st District

Antonio Bacaltos Jr. – Nacionalista Party (unopposed)

Lakambini Reluya – Nacionalista Party (unopposed)

2nd District

Odysseus Camarillo –Independent

Raymond Joseph Calderon – One Cebu

Stanley Caminero – One Cebu

3rd District

Julius Anthony Corominas – One Cebu

Farid Baena – Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP)

Dason Lorenz Lagon – LAKAS-CMD

John Ismael Borgonia – One Cebu

4th District

Kerrie Keane Shimura – One Cebu

Nelson Mondigo – One Cebu / National Unity Party (NUP)

Frederick Salazar – Independent

Jenny Armamento – National Unity Party (NUP)

5th District

Adrian Pilones – Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (BAKUD)

Rosemarie Sybico – Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (BAKUD)

Michael Joseph Villamor – One Cebu

Andrei Duterte – One Cebu

6th District

Dason Larenz -LAKAS- CMD (unopposed)

Alfred Francis Ouano – LAKAS-CMD (unopposed)

7th District

Paz Rosgoni – Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) / One Cebu

Lorenzo Lorono – Independent

Cesar Baricuatro – One Cebu

According to the Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec-Cebu), they received a total of 1,265 COCs, including those vying for the mayoralty, vice-mayoralty and council positions in the 50 towns and component cities in the province. /clorenciana

