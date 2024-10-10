LIST: Candidates for Cebu Province 2025 local elections
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Twenty-three positions in Cebu Province are up for grabs in next year’s Midterm Elections.
Below is the list of aspirants – from governor to members of the Provincial Board (PB) – who have successfully lodged their certificates of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 National and Local Elections.
Governor
- Gwendolyn Garcia – One Cebu
- Pamela Baricuatro – PDP-Laban
- Gingco Valeriano – Independent
Vice-Governor
- Joselito Ruiz – Independent
- Glenn Anthony Soco – One Cebu
Congress
1st District
- Rhea Mae Gullas – LAKAS-CMD (unopposed)
2nd District
- Edsel Galeos – LAKAS-CMD
- Hilario Davide III – Independent
3rd District
- Karen Hope Garcia (substitute) – One Cebu (unopposed)
4th District
- Salvador Cariaga – Independent
- Sun Shimura – Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP)
- Janice Salimbangon – National Unity Party (NUP)
5th District
- Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco – One Cebu
- Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano – Independent
6th District
- Daphne Lagon – LAKAS-CMD (unopposed)
7th District
- Joselito Navarro – Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP)
- Patricia Calderon – Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) / One Cebu
- Maria Fema Duterte – PDP-Laban
Sangguniang Panglalawigan
1st District
- Antonio Bacaltos Jr. – Nacionalista Party (unopposed)
- Lakambini Reluya – Nacionalista Party (unopposed)
2nd District
- Odysseus Camarillo –Independent
- Raymond Joseph Calderon – One Cebu
- Stanley Caminero – One Cebu
3rd District
- Julius Anthony Corominas – One Cebu
- Farid Baena – Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP)
- Dason Lorenz Lagon – LAKAS-CMD
- John Ismael Borgonia – One Cebu
4th District
- Kerrie Keane Shimura – One Cebu
- Nelson Mondigo – One Cebu / National Unity Party (NUP)
- Frederick Salazar – Independent
- Jenny Armamento – National Unity Party (NUP)
5th District
- Adrian Pilones – Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (BAKUD)
- Rosemarie Sybico – Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (BAKUD)
- Michael Joseph Villamor – One Cebu
- Andrei Duterte – One Cebu
6th District
- Dason Larenz -LAKAS- CMD (unopposed)
- Alfred Francis Ouano – LAKAS-CMD (unopposed)
7th District
- Paz Rosgoni – Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) / One Cebu
- Lorenzo Lorono – Independent
- Cesar Baricuatro – One Cebu
According to the Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec-Cebu), they received a total of 1,265 COCs, including those vying for the mayoralty, vice-mayoralty and council positions in the 50 towns and component cities in the province. /clorenciana
