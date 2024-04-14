Miel Fajardo loses OPFB title to Thai foe in Japan

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | April 14,2024 - 05:19 PM

Miel Fajardo

Thanongsak Simsri (left) and Miel Fajardo (right) during the weigh-in. | Photo from VIVA Promotions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Knockout artist Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo faltered in his debut fight in Japan after losing to Thai Thanongsak Simsri by unanimous decision despite a 10th-round knockdown on Saturday, April 13, at the EDION Arena in Osaka. 

Fajardo didn’t just absorb his second defeat in 15 bouts, he also lost his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight title to his veteran Thai opponent. 

Judge Nobuto Ikehara scored 117-110, while Korean judge Joong Suk Kwon saw it 112-115. Filipino Nic Banal had it 116-111, all favoring Simsri. 

READ: Miel Fajardo faces dangerous Thai foe in first OPBF title defense in Japan

Simsri now has 33 wins with one defeat and 30 knockouts.

Counter-punching

The Thai boxer already showed dominance over Fajardo in the early rounds by using his speed and accurate punches to outbox the former. 

READ: Fajardo now rated No. 5 in IBF Jr. flyweight world rankings

Fajardo waited for the perfect timing in the early rounds to land a knockout punch. 

Simsri used his jabs and circled Fajardo around the ring, while the latter had difficulties landing the cleaner shots. 

READ: Fajardo is GAB's Boxer of the Month for August

Another advantage that Simsri utilized was his counter-punching prowess. 

Sensing desperation, Fajardo picked up his pace in the last four rounds, pressuring Simsri, while throwing power punches.

Fajardo landed a timely left hook that downed Simsri with a minute left in the 10th round. 

Simsri shrugged off the knockdown as nothing happened and even engaged Fajardo in a fierce toe-to-toe battle in the remainder of the 10th round. 

Fajardo went on to throw haymakers which none landed in the last two rounds, while Simsri fought cautiously en route to winning the fight. 

TAGS: Japan, Miel Fajardo, OPBF, Thai, unanimous decision
