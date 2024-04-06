Miel Fajardo faces dangerous Thai foe in first OPBF title defense in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Knockout artist Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo will end his seven-month break with a title defense against Thai Thanongsak Simsri on April 13 in Osaka, Japan.

Fajardo will defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation light flyweight title against Simsri in the main event of Green Tsuda Promotions’ backed fight card to be held at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan.

To recall, the 24-year-old Fajardo shocked Cebuano boxing fans when he scored a sensational first-round technical knockout (TKO) against hometown boxer John Paul Gabunilas of the ARQ Boxing Stable last August in Lapu-Lapu City.

That earned Fajardo the vacant OPBF title.

Japan debut

His fight on April 13 will be Fajardo’s debut in Japan, but he has already fought in Thailand, Dubai, and China.

Fajardo sports a deadly record of 11 wins with 10 knockouts. He has one loss and two draws on his resume.

The Agusan del Sur native hasn’t been defeated since 2018. His lone defeat was against countryman ArAr Andales in 2018 by unanimous decision.

Lethal record

He will face a veteran Thai opponent who has a more lethal record of 32 wins with 30 knockouts and one loss.

Simsri isn’t new to fighting in Japan. He has fought there five times already. He also has fought and beat numerous Filipinos like Ricardo Sueno and Christian Bacolod.

The Thai fighter has been on an eight-fight winning streak since 2022. One of his biggest bouts in that streak was against Japanese Shota Asami last year, where he won via a second-round knockout in Hirakata, Japan.

