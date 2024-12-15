Lone bettor from Metro Manila bags P28.5-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot

MANILA – A lone bettor from Metro Manila hit the PHP28.5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 6/42 draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced Sunday.

The winning ticket, purchased in Tondo, Manila, bore the combination 33-25-19-05-24-22.

The winner has one year to claim the PHP28,581,049.40 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City.

Claimants must present the winning ticket and two valid identification cards.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, winnings above PHP10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

Aside from the jackpot winner, 38 players won PHP24,000 each for correctly picking five of the six winning numbers.

Another 2,085 bettors will receive PHP800 for matching four numbers, while 31,547 players get PHP20 for hitting three digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

