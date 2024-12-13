LIST: December holidays, pay guidelines

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Before 2024 ends, the Philippines will be having at least six holidays in December.

With this, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has once again reminded employers to comply with the corresponding holidays pay guidelines.

DOLE has issued Labor Advisory No. 14, outlining the rules and pay schedules for employers and employees alike.

Based on the memorandum, the Philippine holidays for December are as follows:

December 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Concepcion (Special Non-Working Holiday)

December 24 – Christmas Eve (Special Non-Working Holiday)

December 25 – Christmas Day (Regular Holiday)

December 30 – Rizal Day (Regular Holiday)

December 31 – New Year’s Eve/Last Day of the Year (Special Non-Working Holiday)

CDN Digital has also decided to simplify DOLE’s Advisory No. 14 through a table below.

Regular holidays include Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Labor Day, Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor), to name a few.

Most regular holidays often come in fixed dates. Examples of non-fixed regular holidays include Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Special holidays, on the other hand, may vary. This covers special non-working days and special working days.

While special working days are considered as regular working days, employees who work during special non-working days are entitled to receive additional pay.

When workers report for duty on regular holidays, the law mandates their employers to pay them 200 percent of their salary for that day.

For special non-working holidays, employees can get an additional 30 percent. For those who opt to spend the regular holidays away from work, they still get paid.

But in special non-working holidays, the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy applies.

