Pagasa: 3 weather systems to bring rains on Rizal Day

MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems are expected to bring rains in most parts of the country on Monday. This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The shear line will affect parts of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes, said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja in a 4:00 a.m. update.

According to Estareja, the shear is the boundary where the cold northeast monsoon or “amihan” converges with warm easterlies.

Wet Monday down South

Meanwhile, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring rains to parts of the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, the rest of Mimaropa, the rest of Bicol region, Caraga region, Davao Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, and Lanao del Sur.

“Asahan nga po ang mga pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon dahil sa epekto ng shear line at ng intertropical convergence zone. Kabilang na dyan ang mainland Cagayan, gayundin ang Isabela, pababa ng Aurora, Quezon, lalo na dito sa may areas po ng Laguna and Rizal, malaking bahagi ng Bicol region at dito rin po sa malaking bahagi ng Mimaropa,” Estareja said.

(Rainfall is expected over most parts of Luzon due to effects of the shear line and the intertropical convergence zone. This includes mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, as well as areas in Laguna and Rizal, a large portion of the Bicol region, and most of Mimaropa.)

“Sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas, asahan din po ang pinakamalalakas na ulan sa may Negros Oriental, as well as Siquijor at malaking bahagi pa ng Eastern Visayas. Dulot po ‘yan ng ITCZ pa rin or intertropical convergence zone, and the rest of Visayas, mostly cloudy skies at mayroon din mga pag-ulan na hindi naman tuloy-tuloy, pero minsan lumalakas pagsapit po ng tanghali at hapon,” he added.

(In most parts of the Visayas, expect heavy rainfall in Negros Oriental, Siquijor, and a large portion of Eastern Visayas. This is still caused by the intertropical convergence zone or ITCZ. Meanwhile, the rest of the Visayas will experience mostly cloudy skies with intermittent rain showers, which could intensify by noon and afternoon.)

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains in these areas.

Rain in NCR, Calabarzon

Metro Manila and the rest of Calabarzon will also see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the shear line, according to Estareja.

“For Metro Manila, Cavite and Batangas, may mga pagulan po as early as this morning hanggang mamayang tanghali, pero pagsapit ng hapon, partly cloudy to cloudy skies at may chance na lamang po ng mga pulu-pulong ulan or thunderstorms,” he said.

(In Metro Manila, Cavite, and Batangas, rains are expected as early as this morning until midday. However, by the afternoon, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected, with a chance of isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.)

Possible flash floods or landslides may be expected in these areas during severe thunderstorms, Estareja added.

“Amihan” effect up North

Estareja likewise reported that the northeast monsoon will influence weather conditions in Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Central Luzon.

“Samantala, ‘yung amihan naman or northeast monsoon, nandyan pa rin sa may Northern Luzon at nagpapaulan sa natitirang bahagi ng Cagayan Valley, as well as Cordillera Administrative Region, mga light to moderate rains,” he stated.

(Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan continues to affect Northern Luzon, bringing light to moderate rains over the remaining areas of the Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region.)

“Habang dito sa may Ilocos Region at natitirang bahagi ng Central Luzon, partly cloudy to cloudy skies at sinasamahan lamang ng mga pulu-pulong mahinang pag-ulan,” Estareja further explained.

(Meanwhile, in the Ilocos region and the rest of Central Luzon, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected, accompanied by isolated light rains.)

The state weather bureau also reminded residents in affected areas to exercise caution against possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Rough seas alert!

Pagasa hoisted a gale warning over the northern, eastern, and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, as well as the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon due to the northeast monsoon.

“Dahil pa rin po sa pag-ihip ng amihan sa may Northern Luzon, asahan pa rin ang gale warning o matataas sa mga pag-alon hanggang 4.5 meters. Kabilang na dyan ang baybayin ng Batanes, Cagayan, kabilang ang Baboyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, pababa ng Northern La Union, hanggang dito sa may Isabela, hilagang bahagi ng Aurora, at northern and eastern coast of Polilio Islands,” Estareja said.

(Due to the continued surge of the northeast monsoon in Northern Luzon, a gale warning remains in effect, with waves expected to reach up to 4.5 meters. This covers the coasts of Batanes, Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, down to Northern La Union, as well as Isabela, the northern part of Aurora, and the northern and eastern coasts of Polillo Islands.)

“Ang mga pag-alon po dyan, nasa isa’t kalahating palapag po ng gusali ang equivalent, so delikado pa rin ito for small sea vessels, especially ‘yung ating mga nagsisiuwian pa rin na mga kababayan sa kani-kanilang probinsya dito sa may Polillo Islands as well as extreme Northern Luzon,” he added.

(The waves in these areas are equivalent to about one and a half stories of a building, making it dangerous for small vessels and those still traveling to their provinces, particularly in Polillo Islands and extreme Northern Luzon.)

