Gov’t aid to Kanlaon-affected families near P149M – NDRRMC

MANILA – The national government and local government units (LGUs) have so far provided some P148.9 million worth of assistance to families affected by the Dec. 9 eruption of the Kanlaon Volcano, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday.

In its situation report, the agency said Western Visayas received P45.72 million worth of assistance while Central Visayas got P103.24 million.

Families assisted in Western Visayas totalled 7,309 while those in Central Visayas amounted to 2,453.

The aid includes family food packs, sleeping kits, hygiene kits, and financial assistance, according to the disaster response body.

As of Monday, families affected by the volcanic unrest numbered 12,043 families or 46,259 persons in 26 barangays in Western Visayas and Central Visayas.

Of this number, 4,429 families or 14,501 individuals are being aided in 34 evacuation centers.

