Mandaue City Hospital on high alert, prepares for New Year firecracker injuries

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Despite the city government’s ban on firecrackers, Mandaue City Hospital is preparing for potential firecracker-related incidents.

City Hospital Head Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes announced on December 30 that the facility will operate under a “white code” on December 31, a protocol observed annually on December 24 and December 31.

This code ensures that doctors and nurses are on standby, ready to respond to emergencies.

“Kung modangop sila sa atong hospital, matagaan ra gyud sila og atensyun,” said Dargantes.

According to data from the Department of Health (DOH) Center for Health Development, 60 firecracker-related injuries were recorded between December 21, 2023, and January 2, 2024.

Of these incidents, 33 occurred in Cebu province, followed by Cebu City with nine, Bohol province with seven, Negros Oriental with three, Siquijor with one, Lapu-Lapu City with one, and Mandaue City with six.

The DOH reported that the majority of last year’s injuries affected the hands, followed by the eyes. Other injuries involved the head, legs, thighs, neck, forearms, abdomen, chest, and feet.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson for the Mandaue City Police Office, stated that enforcement against the sale and use of firecrackers is being closely monitored. A few individuals have already received warnings, and items from violators will be confiscated.

The prohibition of firecrackers in Mandaue City was implemented following a tragic explosion in December 2009 at the designated “firecracker zone” in the Mandaue Reclamation Area, which resulted in three deaths and six injuries. The use of firecrackers was officially banned in 2017, coinciding with the issuance of Executive Order No. 28 by former President Rodrigo Duterte, regulating the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices nationwide.

The city still permits fireworks displays but requires prior approval from the Mandaue City Fire Office.

In preparation for New Year celebrations, Villaro noted that police patrols will be conducted, particularly in more secluded barangay areas. They have also coordinated with barangay officials to ensure local monitoring.

Villaro expressed hope for a zero-incident New Year celebration, similar to the results of the recent Christmas festivities. /clorenciana

