‘Sinulog sa Lalawigan’ merges with Sinulog Grand Parade for 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog sa Lalawigan, a key feature of the annual Sinulog Festival, will no longer be held as a separate event for Sinulog Festival 2025.

Instead, participating contingents from Cebu Province will proceed directly to the Sinulog Grand Parade and Mardi Gras on January 19, 2025, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

This was confirmed by Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella during an interview on Thursday, January 2.

“Wala na’y [Sinulog sa Lalawigan]. Wala na, didto na sila mo perform sa grand [festival],” Labella said.

In 2024, the Sinulog sa Lalawigan was held as a standalone event organized by the Cebu provincial government, amid tensions between Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama regarding the venue for the grand festival.

The transfer of the Sinulog to the South Road Properties (SRP) in 2023 and 2024, a decision strongly made by Rama, garnered mixed reactions from spectators. This also prompted Garcia to withdraw the provincial contingents. In 2023, all provincial contingents performed at the Sinulog sa Carmen, while in 2024, they participated in Sinulog sa Lalawigan at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

However, for the 2025 edition, the festival will return to the CCSC, with the Cebu provincial government lending its full support to a unified celebration.

In the 2024 Sinulog sa Lalawigan, Carcar City contingents emerged as champions among 15 groups, earning a P3.5 million cash prize.

For the upcoming Sinulog Grand Parade, eight contingents from Cebu Province will participate, including first-time entrant Danao City. Other confirmed participants include:

– City of Talisay

– Malipayong Alegrianhon

– City of Mandaue

– Tribu Masadyaan from Toledo City

– Lapu-Lapu City

– Tribu Malipayon from Consolacion

– Pundok sa Nagkahiusang Liloan

– Brass Band Competition Added

As part of the 2025 Sinulog Jubilee Year, a brass band competition has been introduced. Scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2025, the event will feature a parade with majorettes starting at 2 p.m.

The parade will follow the same route as the 2024 Sinulog sa Lalawigan, beginning on M. Velez St., passing the Cebu Capitol Building, Osmeña Blvd., and Fuente Osmeña Circle, before concluding at CCSC.

Labella, however, mentioned that due to time constraints, the parade component may be omitted. If so, the brass band competition will be integrated into the Sinulog sa Dakbayan on Sunday, January 12.

Furthermore, Labella said SFI is in the process of finalizing the routes for the Sinulog sa Dakbayan. Two options are currently being considered: the Mabolo Route, which will begin at Imus Road and proceed along Osmeña Boulevard, and the traditional Sinulog Route, starting at General Maxilom Avenue and also leading to Osmeña Boulevard. Both routes will ultimately conclude at the CCSC. /clorenciana

