USPF Lahug proposed as the venue for Cesafi Beach Volleyball Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) beach volleyball tournament may have a more accessible venue for Season 24, as plans are underway to hold the event at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lahug Campus.

Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy announced that the organization is considering USPF Lahug as the new venue, following last year’s tournament, which was held at a beach resort in Barangay Jubay, Liloan—approximately 21 kilometers from Cebu City, over an hour’s drive for participants and spectators alike.

The news has been positively received by USPF officials, particularly Brian Jereza, who confirmed that they are renovating the university’s old beach volleyball court.

Jereza mentioned that they are still sourcing suitable beach sand with the necessary permits from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). While he could not provide a completion date for the renovations, he expressed optimism that it would be ready in time for the tournament.

It is noteworthy that, during the initial announcement of the Cesafi sports events, only 12 out of the planned 13 competitions had confirmed dates and venues.

The beach volleyball tournament’s schedule is contingent upon the completion of USPF’s court, which will greatly benefit all member schools fielding teams in this sport by easing logistical challenges and reducing commuting times.

Last year’s competition saw the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars clinch the title in the secondary girls’ division, while the University of Cebu Main captured the gold in the secondary boys’ category.

Additionally, the USPF Lady Panthers triumphed in the women’s division and dominated the indoor volleyball competition, with UC Main emerging as champions in the men’s division.

