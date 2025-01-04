UC sizzles in Cebu City Olympics track meet with 11 golds

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ high school track team delivered a stellar performance on Saturday, January 4, at the 32nd Cebu City Olympics track event held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval.

The Webmasters amassed an impressive 11 gold medals in the secondary division. Their girls’ team claimed six golds and three bronzes, while the boys’ team secured five golds and five silvers.

Leading UC’s medal haul were Angel Jia Sevilleno, Ken Amber Tutor, and Alyssa Daffodel Tabar, each bagging two golds. Sevilleno dominated the 800-meter and 400m runs, Tutor sprinted to victory in the 100m and 200m dashes, and Tabar excelled in the 400m and 100m hurdles.

READ: Cebu City Olympics: Track events that use oval moved to January

Myles Andre Tutor emerged as the Webmasters’ top performer with three golds, winning the 400m run, 100m dash, and 200m dash. Meanwhile, Niño Daryl Menoria added two golds by ruling the 400m and 110m hurdles.

USC WARRIORS

The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors also shone, with Cody Blake Renejane and Melanie Pulgo leading the charge by winning two golds each. Renejane triumphed in the 1,500m and 800m runs, while Pulgo crossed the finish line first in the 3,000m and 1,500m runs. Pulgo also added a silver to her tally. Overall, the Warriors collected eight silvers and three bronzes in the secondary boys’ and girls’ divisions.

READ: Portions of CCSC oval gets repainted as track events loom

In the elementary division, Unit 4 led with five gold medals, led by Jamylle Jakosalem and Cid Axelle Ariola, who contributed two golds each. Jakosalem excelled in the 100m hurdles and 100m dash, while Ariola claimed victories in the 1,500m and 400m runs. Teammate Keishley Antivo added one gold in the 400m run, complementing the team’s two silvers and a bronze.

Unit 3 and USC also had productive outings in the elementary division, each earning two golds. Unit 3’s Devon Lalican (800m run) and Brenny Jaictin (400m hurdles) powered their campaign, while USC’s Gian Tyler Cavan bagged golds in the 400m and 800m runs.

READ: Over 10,000 athletes to compete in 32nd Cebu City Olympics

Other elementary boys’ gold medalists included Bernick Barbanida (110m hurdles) of UC, Jay Ian Nacua (200m) of Unit 6, and Laurence Maturan (100m) of Unit 3.

The Cebu City Olympics track event will conclude tomorrow, Sunday, January 5, with the final events taking place in the morning at the same venue.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP