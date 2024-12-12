Over 10,000 athletes to compete in 32nd Cebu City Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 10,000 athletes from 18 units within the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Division will compete in the 32nd Cebu City Olympics, which kicks off tomorrow, Friday, December 13, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

This year’s event marks the second Cebu City Olympics held within just 12 months. The first was held in January to accommodate DepEd’s adjustment in reverting to the original school year schedule.

Dr. Nimfa Bongo, DepEd Schools Division Superintendent, explained the reason for the back-to-back events during an official press conference on Thursday, December 12, at the DepEd Cebu City office.

She was joined by Dr. Lyra Illaga, DepEd Cebu City Chief for the School Governance and Operations Division (SGOD), Education Program Supervisor for MAPEH Dr. Renezar Ferolino, and Division Sports Officer Francis Ramirez.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia was unable to attend the press conference due to another important engagement but was represented by Cebu City Administrator Kristine Joyce Batucan.

“We have two Cebu City Olympics this year due to the adjustment of the school calendar as we prepare to revert to the original schedule. This will also ensure our student-athletes have ample time to train for the upcoming CVIRAA, which will be held by the end of February or early March,” said Bongo.

“The success of this event hinges on the collaboration of everyone involved, particularly the Cebu City LGU, under the leadership of Mayor Raymond Garcia, whose support has been crucial to making this event possible.”

A total of 26 sports events will take place from December 13 to 18 across various venues, many of which were used during Cebu City’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa in July.

However, due to ongoing repairs to the CCSC’s rubberized track oval, the highly anticipated track events, including sprints and long-distance runs, will be moved to January 3 to 5, 2025.

Batucan explained that the contractor for the oval requested the postponement to allow the rubber surface to properly cure before it is used for competitive events.

“In our discussions, we agreed to proceed with the opening and some activities at CCSC, but certain areas of the oval will remain off-limits as we wait for the curing period. Some events will be delayed accordingly,” Batucan said.

Despite this, the opening ceremony will proceed as scheduled and will feature the traditional Mr. and Miss Cebu City Olympics as a highlight.

The Cebu City Olympics is widely regarded as a key event, especially for athletes representing the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) in the Palarong Pambansa.

A significant number of athletes in the CVIRAA delegation are from Cebu City, and those who qualify in the Cebu City Olympics are expected to represent Region 7 in next year’s Palarong Pambansa.

