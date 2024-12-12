Cebu City Olympics: Track events that use oval moved to January

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Track events, including sprint and long-distance races for the 32nd Cebu City Olympics, have been rescheduled to January 3-5, 2025, as repairs to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) rubberized track oval continue.

The adjustment allows for the necessary curing period to ensure the oval’s readiness for competition.

DepEd Division Sports Officer Francis Ramirez announced the decision during a press conference held at the DepEd Cebu City office on Thursday, December 12.

The CCSC track oval has been closed since November 13 to address damaged sections. Despite the delay for track events, other athletics competitions, such as throwing and jumping events that do not require the rubberized surface, will proceed as planned at the CCSC.

Opening of Cebu City Olympics

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony is set to take place at the CCSC tomorrow afternoon, December 13, signaling the official start of the 32nd Cebu City Olympics.

This year’s edition will feature 26 sporting events, with most being held at venues used during the Palarong Pambansa last July.

The winning athletes will represent the perennial Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) champions, the Cebu City Niños for next year’s meet in Bayawan City.

Photo Caption: Organizers of the 32nd Cebu City Olympics during the press conference at the DepEd Cebu City office. | By Glendale Rosal

