Jerwin Ancajas in co-main event of Jerusalem’s world title defense

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas is set to end his six-month hiatus.

Ancajas will be featured in the co-main event of Melvin Jerusalem’s world title defense on September 22 at the Mandaluyong City College gymnasium in Manila.

Ancajas’s hiatus followed a challenging loss on February 24, when he was knocked out in the ninth round by Takuma Inoue in Tokyo.

Inoue, the younger sibling of undisputed world super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, claimed the WBA world bantamweight title in that bout.

Following this setback, Ancajas took a six-month break to regroup.

Now, he aims to return to his winning form in his fight against Sukpraserd Ponpitak in the co-main event of Jerusalem’s first World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight title defense.

This fight will be part of Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-by-Blow fight card.

Ponpitak, a seasoned competitor, brings a record of 30 wins with 20 knockouts and 19 losses.

Ancajas, who has a professional record of 34-4-2, including 23 knockouts, holds a slight edge in experience. Ponpitak recently secured a majority decision victory over Mikael Arutyunyan of Armenia in Bangkok.

