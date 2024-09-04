cdn mobile

Jerwin Ancajas in co-main event of Jerusalem’s world title defense

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | September 04,2024 - 04:13 PM

Jerwin Ancajas in co-main event of Jerusalem's world title defense

Jerwin Ancajas (left) and Sukpraserd Ponpitak (right). | Facebook and Boxrec photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas is set to end his six-month hiatus.

Ancajas will be featured in the co-main event of Melvin Jerusalem’s world title defense on September 22 at the Mandaluyong City College gymnasium in Manila.

Ancajas’s hiatus followed a challenging loss on February 24, when he was knocked out in the ninth round by Takuma Inoue in Tokyo.

READ: Ancajas loses to Inoue via a 9th rd. KO in world title duel

Inoue, the younger sibling of undisputed world super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, claimed the WBA world bantamweight title in that bout.

READ: Ancajas on a mission to end Philippines’ world title drought in Japan

Following this setback, Ancajas took a six-month break to regroup.

Now, he aims to return to his winning form in his fight against Sukpraserd Ponpitak in the co-main event of Jerusalem’s first World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight title defense.

READ: Jerwin Ancajas falls short in bid to regain IBF world super flyweight title

This fight will be part of Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-by-Blow fight card.

Ponpitak, a seasoned competitor, brings a record of 30 wins with 20 knockouts and 19 losses.

Ancajas, who has a professional record of 34-4-2, including 23 knockouts, holds a slight edge in experience. Ponpitak recently secured a majority decision victory over Mikael Arutyunyan of Armenia in Bangkok.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: boxing, Jerwin Ancajas, Melvin Jerusalem
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.