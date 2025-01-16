NFA to start selling rice to LGUs at P36/kilo in February 2025

MANILA, Philippines — The National Food Authority (NFA) will sell rice to local government units at P36 per kilo starting February 2025, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said on Thursday.

According to Laurel, the release of NFA rice was done in line with the resolution from the National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) urging the Department of Agriculture (DA) to declare a food security emergency due to the “extraordinary increase” in rice prices.

“The NFA will start selling rice to the LGUs, hopefully by February at a price of P36 per kilo. Our hope is that the LGUs can sell it and hopefully not breach the P38 price ceiling,” Laurel said during the Metro Manila Council meeting.

The DA secretary also mentioned that the price ceiling and the suggested retail price for NFA rice will be set at P35 per kilo in March.

“By March, ibaba natin (we will it bring down) to 33 pesos per kilo in Metro Manila and other major cities around the country,” Laurel added.

Furthermore, Laurel assured the public of the sufficiency of NFA rice supply.

“So far, [it’s] sustainable all year round because as of the moment, the NFA has 300,000 tons of stock that we will be releasing,” he noted.

The agriculture chief also said that NFA rice stocks are not aging, adding that the rice is guaranteed to be of high quality, well-maintained, and visually appealing.

