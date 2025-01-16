Binukbukay sa Sugbo: Laayibieke, Piala heats up ahead of showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Excitement is building up for the upcoming “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” boxing spectacle as two of its featured ring warriors have started the saber-rattling ahead of their February 8 clash at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke of China and Cebu’s Rodex “The Tank” Piala did not mince words in predicting a victory.

Piala will look to snatch Laayibieke’s World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight crown.

READ:

In a fiery video posted on Facebook, Laayibieke confidently declared his intentions to finish Piala early in the main event of Binukbukay sa Sugbo.

“Hey Piala, are you ready for February 8? I will knock you out in four rounds,” said Laayibieke, who snagged the WBO crown by knocking out and dethroning erstwhile champion, Virgel Vitor last July.

Piala, however, laughed off Laayibieke’s bold prediction, offering a measured but confident response.

“Kuyawa sad niya oi. Sa tanan boxers akong nakontra siya pa ang nibahad nako ba. Ako dili ko kahibaw mo bahad pero kahibaw ko mangulata,” said Piala of the ARQ Boxing Stable.

The 29-year-old Cebuano previously vowed to avenge Vitor’s loss and bring pride to his hometown, Cebu City.

A win over Laayibieke would not only earn him the WBO title but also mark a comeback from his first professional defeat, a unanimous decision loss to Kenji Fujita in Japan last June.

Piala holds a record of 10 wins, one loss, and one knockout.

Meanwhile, Laayibieke, a native of Urumqi, China, currently under contract with the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, boasts a record of 10 wins, two losses, and seven knockouts.

Binukbukay sa Sugbo, promoted by OX KBDF Gaming, features two additional WBO regional title bouts.

Genesis Servania will face China’s Aketlieti Yelejian for the vacant WBO Oriental lightweight title, while reigning WBO Global featherweight champion Jong Seon Kang of South Korea defends his belt against Japanese contender Ryuto Owan.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP