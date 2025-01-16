Mandaue buy-bust: HVI from Cebu City nabbed with P17M shabu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A woman from Brgy. Lorega San Miguel in Cebu City was arrested with suspected shabu worth P17 million, in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Tipolo in Mandaue City, Wednesday night.

The suspect, who was identified as alias “Rose,” is considered a high value individual (HVI) by authorities.

In a report, Mandaue City police said that the suspect is able to dispose at least a kilo of shabu per week.

Rose was arrested in a joint buy-bust operation by the City Intelligence Unit and City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) in coordination with the Philippine Drug Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) near Uniwide in Brgy. Tipolo.

Authorities recovered 2.5 kilos of suspected shabu worth at least P17 million from her possession.

Rose is currently detained while the police prepare for the filing of a complaint for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against her.

Fight vs illegal drugs

In a statement released on Thursday, Jan. 16, Police Colonel Julius Sagandoy, the MCPO director, said that the operation underscores their ongoing efforts to combat the proliferation of illegal drugs here.

“This operation shows the value of teamwork among law enforcement agencies in fighting illegal drugs. We are committed to keeping Mandaue City safe and drug free,” Sagandoy said.

SIMEX

Meanwhile, MCPO conducted a Bomb Simulation Exercise (SIMEX) at the Mandaue City Heritage Plaza on Wednesday afternoon to mimic real-world scenarios and test the response to potential bomb threats and related criminal activities.

The exercise included assessing and enhancing the operational readiness of the participating units, improving strategic coordination, and strengthening decision-making capabilities in emergency situations.

The simulation was participated by the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT), City Mobile Force Company, Traffic Enforcement Unit, Police Station 1, Bureau of Fire and Protection, and City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO).

