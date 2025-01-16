Unwind after Sinulog with Maayo Resorts’ Festive Bliss Promo

After all the excitement of Sinulog, it’s time to give yourself the break you truly deserve. Maayo Resorts invites you to relax in style with our Festive Bliss Promo, offering up to 44% off on rooms starting at just Php 1,900.

After all the Sinulog energy, it’s time to embrace peace and relaxation.

This is the perfect place to recharge and enjoy some well-earned downtime after the festivities!

Maayo San Remigio: Your Caribbean Escape in Cebu

Tropical Vibes: Bright, breezy, and laid-back—experience a paradise without needing a passport.

Beachfront Bliss: Enjoy tranquil sunsets, soft sand, and pure relaxation, away from the crowd.

Chill Amenities: Rooms with stunning views, a refreshing pool, and mouthwatering food that’ll have you wishing you stayed longer.

Maayo Argao: A Moroccan-Inspired Oasis

Exotic Elegance: Plush, stylish, and perfect for those craving adventure and tranquility.

Pure Serenity: Escape the Sinulog buzz and enjoy peaceful surroundings.

Luxury at Its Best: Spacious rooms, a relaxing pool, and meals fit for royalty.

Ready to Book Your Post-Sinulog Getaway?

Maayo San Remigio: 09178098076 | 09954715721

Maayo Argao: 09178166493 | 09954715721

