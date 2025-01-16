Chavit vows to continue online raffle after Senate race withdrawal

MANILA, Philippines — The online raffle of former Ilocos Sur governor and businessman Chavit Singson will go on despite his withdrawal in the senatorial race.

Singson made the guarantee as he officially filed his certificate of withdrawal from the 2025 senatorial elections at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday.

Singson cited health reasons for this move.

READ: Chavit visits Cebu, receives warm welcome from local officials

“The promo will continue until February,” Singson said in a chance interview after the filing of his withdrawal papers.

Singson gives away P5,800 to 58 winners as well as a jackpot prize of P58,000.

READ: Public warned about fake Chavit Singson social media accounts

The raffle, which began on Dec. 15, 2024, will run for 58 days or until February.

The winners are announced every 7:58 p.m.

Singson, who had branded himself as a “future senator,” was the 58th aspirant in the initial list of Senate hopefuls in the upcoming midterm elections.

Aside from holding the raffle, he also intends to carry on his advocacy for modern jeepneys and provide bank accounts to many Filipinos through his digital bank.

“I could still do all of that even if I don’t become a senator,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP