Public warned about fake Chavit Singson social media accounts

By: Antonio Iñares - CDN Digital Contributor | November 07,2024 - 08:49 PM

The first photo was grabbed from the official Facebook page of senatorial candidate Luis Chavit Singson while the photo below was from a fake account using his name.

Senatorial candidate and billionaire Luis Chavit Singson had warned the public about the proliferation of fake social media accounts using his name and photos.

He said that “scammers are impersonating him online.”

In a recent post on his official Facebook page, Singson advised everyone to only trust posts and information coming from his verified account.

“To protect ourselves and our loved ones, we must be vigilant and informed. Only trust posts and information coming from my official Facebook page,” Singson said.

He also posted links to his verified Facebook page to help followers identify his real account.

Moreover, Singson is urging the public to report any fake accounts to Facebook.

TAGS: Chavit Singson, fake accounts, social media
This is an information message

