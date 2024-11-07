Public warned about fake Chavit Singson social media accounts
Senatorial candidate and billionaire Luis Chavit Singson had warned the public about the proliferation of fake social media accounts using his name and photos.
He said that “scammers are impersonating him online.”
In a recent post on his official Facebook page, Singson advised everyone to only trust posts and information coming from his verified account.
“To protect ourselves and our loved ones, we must be vigilant and informed. Only trust posts and information coming from my official Facebook page,” Singson said.
He also posted links to his verified Facebook page to help followers identify his real account.
Moreover, Singson is urging the public to report any fake accounts to Facebook.
