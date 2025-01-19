LIST: No classes after Sinulog Festival 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines – To give students who participated in this year’s Sinulog Festival – whether as performers, volunteers or force multipliers – several local government units in Cebu decided to cancel classes this Monday, January 20.

Below is the list of areas with no face-to-face classes tomorrow posted as of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Cebu City – All levels, from elementary to college, both private and public

Mandaue City – All levels, from elementary to college, both private and public

Talisay City – All public schools

Minglanilla – All public schools in all levels

Toledo City – All public schools shift to modular mode

Lapu-Lapu City – All school levels shift to modular mode

A total of 132 participants, including the 45 dance contingents competing for the Ritual Showdown and Grand Parade, joined this year’s Sinulog Festival.

The festivities returned to its original venue – the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) – after spending two years at the South Road Properties (SRP).

