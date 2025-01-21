6 nabbed in Talisay City for violating Comelec gun ban

TALISAY CITY—Authorities apprehended several individuals in the city over the past three days for violating the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban.

One of the suspects, identified as “Rosevile,” 48 years old, is a former soldier and a resident of Sitio Florida, Barangay Dumlog. Reports indicate that Rosevile went absent without leave (AWOL) from the military and is currently working as a butcher.

Acting on a search warrant issued by Hon. Judge Romeo Reyes Jr. of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 7 in Talisay City, police recovered a .45 caliber firearm with five live rounds of ammunition from Rosevile’s residence.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, neighbors had lodged complaints against the suspect, alleging that he often misbehaved when intoxicated. Additionally, Paguyod stated that the suspect was also allegedly involved in illegal drug use.

During intensified patrol operations, authorities arrested five more individuals for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition:

A 30-year-old man was apprehended in Sitio Didos, Barangay Linao, after police confiscated a .38 caliber revolver with three live rounds.

In Purok Mangga, Barangay Candulawan, a 38-year-old man was arrested, and police seized a .45 caliber pistol with three live rounds of ammunition.

A 34-year-old man was detained in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Linao, for carrying a .38 caliber revolver.

In Purok Tambis, Barangay Pooc, a 20-year-old man was arrested after being found with a .357 revolver and two live rounds.

Another 20-year-old man was apprehended in Barangay San Roque, where a .22 revolver with four live rounds of ammunition was confiscated.

All suspects are facing charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as violations of the Comelec gun ban.

The arrested individuals are currently detained at the Talisay City Police Station detention facility.

